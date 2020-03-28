Second Fort Knox employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fort Knox Preventive Medicine was informed Saturday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department of a Fort Knox civilian employee who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the second case for Army post.

This individual is a Hardin County resident who is being treated at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Fort Knox Preventive Medicine and LTDHD officials are conducting contact investigations as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus. Contacts will be notified as soon as identified. Those not contacted are considered as having no more risk than the general public at this time.

Fort Knox officials are continually assessing the situation and implementing prudent measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The community is reminded to adhere to social distancing standards, stay home if feeling sick, thoroughly and frequently wash their hands, cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces.