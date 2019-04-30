Second annual Backpacks for Preschoolers raffle is underway

The Bowling Green Warren County Welfare Center’s second annual countywide Backpacks for Preschoolers raffle is underway.

All proceeds from the raffle will be used to purchase a new backpack for every preschooler in Warren County.

Raffle tickets are $5 or three for $10.

Bonnie Robbins, Executive Director of the BGWC Welfare Center, says they saw this need in the community last year.

While there are programs in place to help K-12 students, the preschool programs in the area were being overlooked.

Brandi Duvall, Warren Circuit Court Clerk and board member of the welfare center, says the program was a huge success last year.

“We handed out 1,300 backpacks last year just in the Bowling Green Warren County area alone to our local preschoolers, and they were very happy to receive a backpack and it was such a good project that we decided to do it again this year.”

Raffle prizes this year include a 32 inch TV, $50 Gift Cards to area businesses, with a $500 Visa gift card as grand prize.

Tickets can be purchased at the Warren County Courthouse, the County Clerk's office, or the BGWC Welfare Office.

