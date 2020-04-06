Second case of COVID-19 identified in Monroe County

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating its second case of COVID-19 in a Monroe County resident.

Health officials are working closely with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to trace the recent history of the patient in an effort to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the virus. These individuals will be advised to monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Jill Ford, Health Department Director, says, “We have been preparing for the number of cases to rise; the announcement of new cases should serve as a reminder to us, and reinforce the need to follow the Orders and social distancing recommendations that have been set forth by Governor Beshear. We urge our citizens to remain vigilant and continue to be healthy at home.”

The health department reminds citizens that in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important to follow these instructions in the home:

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water frequently. Before you eat, or touch your face, after you use the bathroom, after you cough or sneeze, and anytime they look, feel, or smell unclean. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your coughs and sneezes either with a tissue (which should then be disposed of in a lined trashcan), and wash your hands immediately after.

Avoid touching your face, eye, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid sharing personal household items such as dishes, drinking glasses/cups, eating utensils, towels, and bedding with others in our home. After using these items, wash them thoroughly with soap and water or in the dishwasher.

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in your home such as phones, computers/tablets, toilets, doorknobs, keyboards, bathroom fixtures, remote controls, counters, and tables.

Clean and disinfect areas that may have blood, stool, or bodily fluids on them.

When using household cleaners and disinfectants, be sure to read the instructions on the label to ensure safe and effective use. Be sure to use EPA-registered disinfectants, for a list of these products, visit: www.epa.gov

For up-to-date information, visit KYCOVID19.ky.gov and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. Kentuckians can also call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.