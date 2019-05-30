Second chances: Goodwill Industries assists people trying to clear their records

Many people are working on getting their records clean, hoping to get a fresh start. Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is helping break down those barriers with its 'Expungement Clinic' in partnership with South Central Workforce Board, Kentucky Legal Aid, Department of Corrections, The Department for Public Advocacy and more.

"I'll tell you it's really one of the more rewarding things I do as part of my job," said James Rhorer, attorney for the local public defender's office.

At Bowling Green's Center for Education and Employment, over 60 people came in to learn their next steps in expunging their records -- meeting with local attorneys.

"I'll explain to folks which misdemeanors and felonies are eligible, then I'll go through the process of what they need to do -- the process, the forms they need, the fees involved," said Rhorer.

"To sit down with an attorney free of charge -- that's an opportunity not always afforded to folks," said T.J. Shockley-Hunt, Regional Manager of Career Services, West Region Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, Inc.

In Kentucky, most misdemeanors are expungeable after five years of a clean record.

"A lot of drug offenses, possession of controlled substance, a lot of thefts, minor burglaries, forged instruments, things like that," said Rhorer.

The legislature recently passed a law making most class D felonies expungeable as well.

Whether a person has a felony or misdemeanor on their record, they have to wait five years after their sentence with a clean record before they can start the expungement process.

"Criminal history and those things that are on your background can be a barrier to employment, potentially to housing and to just your ability to make a decent living," said Shockley-Hunt.

These types of services and events are being offered more and more nationwide with criminal justice reform.

"There's so many jobs and opportunities you can't even get your foot in the door to interview. This gives a lot more people that chance to turn their life around, erase a past mistake and get a fresh start," said Rhorer.

Goodwill Industries partners with what's called 'second chance employers.' So, even if someone found out their record can't be expunged right away, Goodwill can connect them to those employers who give opportunities to individuals with criminal records.

"Since we've opened our doors, we've served over 6800 jobs seekers, we've placed over 5,000 individuals into competitive employment in the area," said Shockley-Hunt.