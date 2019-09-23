Second suspect arrested in relation to Frankfort shooting

Police in Frankfort have arrested a second suspect in one of two shooting cases that happened the week following Labor Day.

Nena Washington is charged as complicit in the murder of Coty Brumback and his dog.

The other suspect is Antonio Bolling, who pleaded not guilty to pulling the trigger.

Police say Bolling and Washington followed Brumback after an argument into a parking garage, where the shooting took place.

Officials said the other shooting that happened that week is unrelated. It happened at a park, injuring several and killing Anthony Hendrix Jr. of Cincinnati.

Police have a warrant out for the arrest of a man named Justin Cromer and are working with outside agencies to track him down.