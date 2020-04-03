Secretary Ben Carson Highlights Bowling Green

The Bowling Green Housing Authority is using its EnVision Center to serve members of the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet Secretary, Ben Carson highlighted Bowling Greens Housing Authority for utilizing their mobile grocery store for delivering groceries to residents in the neighborhood in order to practice safe social distancing.

"Bowling Green really jumped out front in the EnVison Center concept and the concept of EnVison Centers were taking things that already exist and amalgamating them in such a way that they really become a stepping stone to help people and what the EnVision center did in Bowling Green did in addition to dong all that is recognized that a lot of people have mobility issues and safety issues. So they took their mobile grocery store and really expanded its use so that you can serve those people who perhaps can't get out very well," said Secretary Ben Carson.

Secretary Carson adding that this kind of compassion is what needs to be shared especially in today's uncertain and uneasy climate.

"People are out there and are willing to offer a helping hand to those who are in need and we want to encourage more people to do that because one of the things that makes this country great is that people are willing to corporate and to take a united stand against things," said Secretary Carson

Showing America's unity during this COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is very gratifying because I have always said, the united states of America is much too strong to be brought down by Russia, or China, or North Korea, Iran, or any of our enemies. We can be brought down by ourselves. A house divided against itself can not stand and as we allow forces of division and hatred to reign it threatens us as a nation so when we begin to see and emphasize our unity and the fact that we are not each other's enemies. In fact, our unity is what gives us strength and if we remember that no one will ever be able to prevail against us," said Secretary Carson.

For anyone who makes a purchase of 5 dollars or more through the mobile grocery store gets a special goodie bag full of items to help them get through this crisis.