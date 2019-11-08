Secretary Grimes prepared for recanvass

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, Kentucky’s chief election official, is preparing for a recanvass on Thursday, November 14.

Tuesday's gubernatorial race ended "too close to call" with Attorney General Andy Beshear leading incumbent Matt Bevin by just over 5,000 votes.

“Both candidates and the public are entitled to confidence in election results, and I stand ready to oversee the recanvass,” said Grimes. “My office is prepared and will continue to provide updates regarding any other recanvass requests we receive and the procedures being followed.”

The Secretary of State's Office received a request for recanvass from Governor Bevin on Wednesday, requesting "a check and recanvass of the voting machines and absentee ballots of all precincts in Kentucky involving my race for Governor.

Each candidate and both political parties are entitled to have a representative present at the recanvass. In addition, the county board of elections shall authorize members of the media to observe.

The county boards of elections for the counties in which a recanvass was requested will convene at 9 a.m. on November 14 to recheck and recanvass each voting machine and make a return to the county clerk, which shall become the official return for the county.

Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates told 13 News she does not expect the recanvass to change the winner.

Clerks across the state have said they are not aware of any statewide irregularities in voting like the ones Bevin referenced at a Wednesday press conference.