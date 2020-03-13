Secretary Perdue Swears In Devon Westhill for USDA Civil Rights Post

The United States swore in Devin Westhill on Thursday to serve as the USDA Deputy Assistant Secretary for Civil Secretary Perdue.

“We are excited to welcome Devon Westhill to the USDA family. With his unique personal background, significant leadership expertise, and broad professional experience, I know Devon will serve USDA’s customers and employees with the fairness they deserve. Our aim at USDA is to treat everyone fairly, with transparency, objectivity, and consistency,” said Secretary Perdue.

“The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights is essential for us to fulfill our motto to ‘Do Right and Feed Everyone,’ and provides leadership and direction for the fair and equitable treatment of all USDA customers and employees while ensuring the delivery of quality programs and enforcement of civil rights.”

Prior to his appointment, Deputy Assistant Secretary Westhill served as the Deputy Director of the Office of Public Liaison at the United States Department of Labor (DOL).