Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson visits Bowling Green

United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson stopped in Bowling Green to visit the EnVision Center at the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

The EnVision Center provides families assisted by the Housing and Urban Development Department access to support services and resources that can help them achieve self-sufficiency.

Carson started this program in 2018 and Bowling Green's EnVision Center opened last June.

"A facility like this is just what you need where people get exposed, you know, to people who are people of accomplishment and they begin to understand the reason that you need to go to school," said Carson.

His stop in Bowling Green included a tour of the facility, signing a few books, and the chance to answer questions from students.

"It's the mindset that's really the key, the resources help to create that mindset, the mindset of success," said Carson. "Having access to computers, you know, having access to things like the flight simulator, which creates that imagination."

Carson provided some advice to the students encouraging them to learn whatever way they learn because not everyone learns the same way.

Those with the Housing Authority told 13 News there is a lot of potential for the children in South Central Kentucky.

"There's an opportunity, but again you've got to be trained and that is what we are here for, to give our kids the tools," said Abraham Willims, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Bowling Green. "A lot of our parents are working and some work in factory jobs and they can't take off work, that's where we come in at. A lot of our folks have the skills to work, but they can't pass the first interview or they can't make transportation there, so that's where we come in at."

There are more than a dozen EnVision Centers across the United States, including in Ohio, Oklahoma, California, Connecticut, Kansas, and Michigan.