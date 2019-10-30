Secretary of State: 2019 voter turnout to outpace 2015 by only one percent

Kentucky's Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes has released her voter turnout prediction for the 2019 gubernatorial election.

Grimes predicts 31% of the 3,451,537 people registered to vote in Kentucky will head to the polls.

"Based on current absentee voting, I believe turnout will be at or above the 2015 General Election," said Grimes. "It's simply not ok that only a small portion of Kentuckians will possibly elect our next constitutional officers. Our democracy depends on people showing up to the polls to make their voices heard. I challenge all registered voters to get up, get out and get loud and exercise their right to vote on Tuesday.”

19,318 voters have shown up to vote early at county clerks offices, or sent in absentee ballots as of Monday, according to Grimes.

