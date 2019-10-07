Section of U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set for two week closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in the northern part of Bowling Green will be closed for 14 days due to a utility project by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. The 31-W Bypass will be completely closed between Park Street and State Street beginning Monday, Oct. 14 at 10:00 a.m.

The detour will utilize KY 234 Fairview Avenue/E. Sixth Avenue, and U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. People looking to access medical facilities in the area that normally access from U.S. 31-W could be impacted by the closure.

Drivers should allow extra travel time as the distance and extra traffic volume on the detour route could cause delays.

 
