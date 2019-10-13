Section of U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set for two week closure starting Monday

A section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in the northern part of Bowling Green will be closed for 14 days due to a utility project by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. The 31-W Bypass will be completely closed between Park Street and State Street beginning Monday, Oct. 14 at 10:00 a.m.

The detour will utilize KY 234 Fairview Avenue/E. Sixth Avenue, and U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. People looking to access medical facilities in the area that normally access from U.S. 31-W could be impacted by the closure.

"Unfortunately one of the largest stormwater drain lines in the city is going right through the middle of that property and so the road closure is actually to move that line so we can continue construction on the water treatment plant," said Doug Kimbler, Treatment Plant superintendent.

The 47 million dollar expansion to BGMU's water treatment facility will upgrade their capacity from 30 million to 45 million gallons a day.

"We are still in the early phases of the project at this point," said Kimbler. "We have some really large holes in the ground that people can see as they go by, but this is probably about six months into a two and a half year project."

Drivers should allow extra travel time as the distance and extra traffic volume on the detour route could cause delays.

Officials say the project should be completed by April or May of 2021, but in the event of bad weather may be delayed until early 2022.