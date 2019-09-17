Section of northbound lane on 31-W Bypass closing for two months

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- On Monday, Sept. 23, a BGMU contractor will begin work on the 31-W Bypass.

BGMU says the northbound outside lane will be closed for approximately 60 days as construction continues on a water treatment plant.

The closure extends from Park Street to State Street.

BGMU encourages drivers to take care while traveling through this area, and that motorists can expect to experience delays throughout the ongoing closure.

 
