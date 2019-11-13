ARRESTED: Security video catches porch pirate stealing packages from Bowling Green homes

Homeowners in Bowling Green are warning the community after they caught a person on security video stealing packages off their front porch.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Shamrock Drive in Bowling Green.

Ken and Deb Stein told 13 News they noticed their packages were missing and what they saw on their security video took them by surprise.

"It takes a lot of nerve to just lift something off of somebody's porch and walk away with it," said Ken Stein.

He says there were two packages on his porch, one was a gift his wife ordered for him and the other was a new dog crate.

He says his wife turned to social media and learned they were not the only home targeted.

Security video from a neighbor's home shows the same person stealing a package two hours earlier.

"Well I talked to our mail carrier about this and we've had the sheriff here immediately after it happened, but the advice my mail carrier gave is to carry insurance," said Stein.

A recent report from eMarketer shows US retail eCommerce spending for 2019 will rise by 13.2% to $135.35 billion.

Chances are many in the community that will buy a gift online and there are tips officials recommend to prevent package thefts.

1. If possible, have the item shipped to a store.

2. Ship the item to a workplace

3. Have a family member home during delivery hours

4. Require a signature at the time of delivery.

"Our suspicion is they take these items and sell them for a reduced or lesser value and keep the money," said Ronnie Ward, Public Information Officer for the Bowling Green Police Department.

Wednesday afternoon Bowling Green Police arrested Dayna Abbott and James Sanders in connection with the stolen packages.

Police say they caught Abbott and Sanders in the act of stealing packages on Wakefield Street.

According to the arrest citation Abbott admitted to the thefts and several of the stolen items were found inside the vehicle.

Police say they stole 80 dollars worth of items from Wakefield Street, 95 dollars worth from Shamrock Drive and 40 dollars worth from Chenoweth Circle.

Both are charged with receiving stolen property under $500.

