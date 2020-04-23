Dentist visits during COVID-19

A place where most of us normally dread going, the dentist, but with their doors being closed is this dreaded visit even an option?

"Anybody with anything that is going to cause major issues in 24 hours irreparable damage to the patient I think is how they define that. obviously that is who we are coming in to see," said Dr. Kevin Clemmons.

Meaning that only patients with an emergency are able to come into the office. But, what exactly is deemed an emergency?

"A broken tooth, a broken temporary crown, we have tons of people that we have started treatment on and we didn't get to finish before this hit and now we are trying to get those people in and get them taken care of," added Dr. Clemmons.

Dr. Clemmons told 13 News that general tooth pain is not an emergency. However, that doesn't mean your dentist isn't there to help you deal with the pain until you are able to come in.

"If it is something that we can treat with analgesics, sometimes with antibiotics, or if we can recommend something that the patients can purchase over the counter we are supposed to do that," said Dr. Clemmons.

Taking care of all their patients the best way they can. They are even implementing new procedures to further ensure those emergency patients that need to come in are treated safely.

"We are bringing patients in one at a time. We are trying to take care of everything we need to take care of before we bring them to the chair and then we just try to do a quick diagnosis as we can for them," said Dr. Clemmons.

Dr. Clemmons also adds that while they might not be able to see you for a simple toothache they will try to help the best they can over the phone.