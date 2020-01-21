Semi slams into church in Barren County

At around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an accident with injury on Burkesville Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that 59-year-old Paul Chaplin of Monticello was operating a 2016 Kenworth westbound when he fell asleep, causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road.

Police say the semi continued off road before striking the front porch of the Refuge Church of Christ, before Chaplin got it to a complete stop. Chaplin was treated for minor injuries sustained in the accident.

Minister Danny Wyatt said they were glad that nobody was seriously hurt. He said due to the damage, church services will need to be held in a church annex until damage is repaired.

Barren Metcalfe EMS, Barren County Emergency Management, and the Temple Hill Fire Department also responded to the scene.



