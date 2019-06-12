Semi truck drives off side of I-65 near Bowling Green exit

Authorities responded to a possible accident with injury on I-65 Tuesday night.

It involved a semi truck that had crashed off the road on the right-hand side while going southbound, just two miles away from exit 22.

Alvaton Fire Department and Kentucky State Police, along with EMS, responded.

The driver refused medical treatment.

It's unclear at this time why the driver went off the road. At one point, he appeared to be given a breathalyzer test by troopers.

One lane of the interstate was blocked during the investigation and cleanup.

No other injuries were reported.

