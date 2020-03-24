Sen. Mitch McConnell calls for increased coronavirus testing in Kentucky

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) contacted U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar to advocate for drive-through testing sites to be located in Kentucky. He also requested additional testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers in Kentucky. Senator McConnell contacted Secretary Azar following a conversation with Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) to discuss Kentucky’s response to coronavirus.

In the letter to Secretary Azar, Senator McConnell wrote: “Every American is impacted by the spread of the coronavirus differently. Rural communities in Kentucky and across the country face particular challenges in combating the coronavirus. I am proud to be their voice in Washington and to partner with the Trump Administration, which prioritizes the needs of these communities.

“I commend your department’s innovative response by establishing drive-through testing sites across the country. As your department implements this public-private program, I ask that you establish these testing sites in the Commonwealth. Kentucky is widely recognized as one of our nation’s premier logistics hubs and is centrally located to easily receive the necessary tools to make drive-through testing accessible to our most vulnerable.

“I also appreciate the steps HHS has taken to increase the supply of testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers. As you address the shortage of these supplies, I urge you to work with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as his administration requests additional PPE and test kits from your department. It is imperative that Kentucky’s hospitals, community health centers, nursing homes, and other critical providers have access to this equipment to care for patients while stopping the spread of the coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

“Additionally, there are communities in Kentucky that stand ready to establish local testing sites, but only lack kits to do so. I ask that you work to fulfill requests from the Commonwealth quickly, so these communities may accelerate their efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, I ask that you consider these requests as we continue taking bold action to protect American communities from the spread of this virus.”