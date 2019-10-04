Sen. Paul says whistleblower should come forward

Senator Rand Paul continues his tour of western Kentucky, stopping in Henderson to speak before the local rotary club.

While in Henderson, Paul answered a few questions about the ongoing House inquiry into a summer phone call between President Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, in which Trump implored his counterpart to investigate Joe Biden.

Paul said the whistleblower behind the complaint spurring the inquiry should come forward.

"Something so important as impeaching or trying to bring down a president shouldn't be anonymous," Paul said. "If you're accused of something here in Henderson, you go to trial. They're not going to convict you on an anonymous person who said somebody told them that you did something. It's always direct eyewitness, and you get to confront your accuser."

Paul also spoke earlier this week in Logan County on the investigation.