Sen. Rand Paul defends stance on war in Afghanistan

Senator Rand Paul is defending his stance on ending hostilities in the Middle East, amid criticism from another Republican.

Paul tweeted in support of ending the war in Afghanistan, saying Donald Trump could successfully pull out troops.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, accused him of putting "terrorists first and America second."

Paul said she and her father are warmongers.

"They hate President Trump's foreign policy," Paul said. "They want to stay in Afghanistan forever."

Both Cheney and Paul said they support President Trump.

Trump has yet to comment on their disagreement.