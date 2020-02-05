Sen. Rand Paul discusses whistleblower and impeachment

Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul made headlines after taking the Senate floor and allegedly reading aloud the name of the Ukraine whistleblower.

On Wednesday morning 13 News spoke with Paul who explained why he chose to read the name aloud.

Paul says he never alleged anyone was a whistleblower. He says he took his time on the floor to read a question he wrote for Chief Justice John Roberts, who chose to not read Paul's question.

The question centered around if a member of Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff's team knew a man at the National Security Council knew someone who conspired against the president.

"So I don't know who the whistleblower is," said Paul. "But I think these two people were overheard plotting the president's impeachment several years before it happened, and I don't think anybody should use the whistleblower statute to sort of protect against a conspiracy where they were doing things that were against the will of what they were supposed to do in their job."

Sen. Paul said he recalled disagreeing with President Obama, but those were simply disagreements, and he believes this impeachment trial was a sham. He said the trial focused on charges stemming from allegations that the president threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine during a phone call if they did not investigate allegations of corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

"And even within the people complaining, you know, probably 400 people listening to the President's phone call, probably 380 or 390 of them had no problem with it. The guy receiving the phone call, the President of Ukraine had no problem with it and didn't feel like he was threatened. So all these democrats say, 'Oh, he was threatening the President of Ukraine' and the President of Ukraine says, 'No, I didn't feel threatened I didn't even know they hadn't sent me the aid yet' and so really this just becomes ridiculous and so we need to learn from this that the impeachment process is too serious to get caught up in partisan politics."

Sen. Paul also spoke about President Trump's State of the Union speech, specifically addressing the war in Afghanistan.

"I appreciated hearing him say that we should bring the troops home. We've been in Afghanistan nearly 20 years, I think it's time to bring the troops home. I encourage him every time I talk to him 'let's end that war'. It was an emotional moment seeing that young sergeant come home to his family and surprise them in the audience last night, I think that was pretty amazing. I'd like to bring not just one home, but I'd like to bring them all home from Afghanistan. We have no business there, no mission, we are flushing money down the commode there."

The Senate acquitted President Trump Wednesday on both articles of impeachment.

The two votes came largely along party lines on the two counts. Fifty-two voted not guilty and 48 voted guilty on abuse of power. Fifty-three voted not guilty and 47 voted guilty on obstruction of Congress.

