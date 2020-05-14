Sen. Rand Paul 'disturbed' by list of names involved in unmasking Flynn

Sen. Rand Paul has voiced concern about possible abuses of power by high-ranking Obama administration officials after a list of names involved in unmasking former National Intelligence Director General Michael Flynn was declassified.

The list of names the NSA reported “who may have received Lt. Gen Flynn's identity in response to a request processed between 8 November 2016 and 31 January 2017 to unmask an identity” includes former Vice President Joe Biden, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and more. That list can be read below.

“I am greatly disturbed by the shocking information my office received today that gives a window into possible abuses of power motivated by political decisions, by individuals at the highest levels of government, including Vice President Joe Biden. It is imperative we get to the bottom of this. I call upon the Senate to immediately hold hearings. Clapper, Comey, Brennan, and even Joe Biden owe it to the American people. They should testify under oath,” said Sen. Paul.

President Trump has frequently accused the Obama administration of wrongdoing in regards to the Russia investigation, including a Tweet Thursday morning calling on congress to have the former president testify.