Sen. Rand Paul honors local fallen hero

Friday morning, a local war hero killed in combat was honored.

Lisa Henderson, the wife of 1st Lieutenant Robert Henderson, received a flag flown in his honor over the United States Capitol earlier this year.

15 years ago 1st Lieutenant Henderson was killed in action while working to save his command from an ambush in Iraq.

Senator Rand Paul spoke on the importance of continuing to honor those who've sacrificed for our freedoms.

"I think it's important for them to think, 'Yes, someone in your community paid the ultimate price.' We do need to think long and hard about what are the ramifications of war before we get involved in it. And so I think it's important for the whole community to remember Robert Henderson," said Sen. Paul.

Lisa has told us in a previous interview that those who knew her husband were not surprised by his actions that day and that that's who Lieutenant Henderson was - one who put others before himself.