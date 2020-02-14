Sen. Rand Paul nominates several locals for U.S. service academies

Friday, U.S. Senator Rand Paul issued a statement after announcing his nominations to the U.S. service academies, consisting of 35 individuals from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“I commend each of these students for their dedication and desire to serve in the United States military, and I wish them the best through the remainder of the selection process," Sen. Paul said.

Of those several dozen individuals, several are from South Central Kentucky.

According to the release, Joel Thomason, of Bowling Green, was nominated for the United States Air Force Academy.

Michaela Brea Jenkins, of Glasgow, received a nomination for the United States Merchant Marine Academy,

Brenon Colvin, of Campbellsville, Ethan Purcell, of Bowling Green, and Luke Wininger, of Bowling Green, were all nominated for the United States Military Academy.