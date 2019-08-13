Sen. Rand Paul to make first public appearance after surgery

Senator Rand Paul is scheduled to make his first public appearance after undergoing surgery related to his 2017 assault.

One of Paul's representatives said he had to cancel most of his August appearances after the surgery, but he'll begin meeting with Kentuckians again in the coming weeks.

Paul's first post-surgery appearance is set for this Tuesday at the Williamsburg Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Luncheon.

Paul's representative said the senator thanks his supporters from across Kentucky for wishing him a speedy recovery.