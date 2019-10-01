Sen. Rand Paul visits Logan Aluminum

Senator Rand Paul began a tour through Western Kentucky today, starting with a stop in Russellville.

It was a full room at Logan Aluminum's cafeteria as Paul spoke on trade, taxes, defense strategies, healthcare and the climate of politics in Washington.

He then opened the floor for several questions -- one of which was on the impeachment inquiry on President Trump, following a whistleblower complaint into a phone call he had with Ukraine's president.

"Should he have done it, shouldn't he have done it -- I don't know," Paul said in part. "But I think what has happened is -- we are so angry at each other...Go online. Everybody's angry at each other. It's like -- let's just go through another election. I mean, if people don't like the president, we'll get a new president. But let's just have another election, you know? We're going to."

The president of Logan Aluminum says he was very pleased to talk with Paul on the company's expansion.

"The business that we're in -- manufacturing of aluminum rolled sheet can -- is doing very well these days, and we've had a lot of new employees and as I said, new investment, and it was really good to sit down and talk with the Senator about that," said Mike Buckentin, president of Logan Aluminum.

"Logan Aluminum is a great success story not only for Logan County but also for South Central Kentucky, and for years and years, I've known people who worked out in Logan Aluminum and they've always bragged about how great it was to have Logan Aluminum here, so I wanted to come see firsthand," said Paul.

Buckentin said the aluminum market is very good these days and that Logan Aluminum has hired almost 800 employees in the last five years.

Logan Aluminum was the first stop of many over the next several days, as he makes his way west in the state. On Wednesday, the senator will be performing pro-bono eye surgeries in Paducah alongside Dr. Barbara Bowers.