Sen. Rand Paul warns against U.S. interference after drone strikes in Saudi Arabia

Drone strikes in Saudi Arabia are sending gas prices up in the United States, but officials warn the attack could have a far greater long-term impact.

A group in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the attacks, as U.S. officials blame Iran. Iran denies involvement.

Senator Rand Paul said military action is too much, too soon.

"This is a regional conflict," Paul said. "There's no reason the superpower, the United States, needs to be getting into bombing mainland Iran. It would be a needless escalation of this."

Paul recently took to Twitter in support of President Trump's indication that he's looking to pull troops out of Afghanistan.

Paul took heavy criticism from fellow Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who accused him of putting terrorists first.