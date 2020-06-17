Advertisement

Senate GOP proposes police changes, less sweeping than Dems

Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, talks with Sen. Cory Booker, D- N.J., prior to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force and community relations on on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Washington. (Source: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP)
Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, talks with Sen. Cory Booker, D- N.J., prior to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force and community relations on on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Washington. (Source: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP) (GIM)
By LISA MASCARO and JIM MUSTIAN
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans unveiled proposed changes to police procedures and accountability Wednesday, countering Democratic policing legislation with a bill that is less sweeping but underscores how swiftly the national debate has been transformed five months before elections.

Republicans are embracing a new priority with the “Justice Act,” the most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years, in a direct response to the massive public protests over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he believes America is not a racist country but “the stain is not totally gone” from slavery and the Civil War.

He said the chamber will move swiftly to floor debate next week, a change in schedule after the lead senator on the bill, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, said he believed it should be considered immediately. Scott is the Senate's lone black Republican.

The GOP proposal includes an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new commissions to study law enforcement and race. Scott led a task force of GOP senators compiling the package.

Scott spoke of his own experiences being stopped by police — including once this year — and urged colleagues to understand it’s “not a binary choice” between supporting law enforcement or people of color.

“We hear you,” Scott said, addressing himself to the families of those Americans killed by police. “I think this package speaks very clearly to the young person and his concern when he stopped by law enforcement officers.”

McConnell said Republicans are “serious about making a law” and challenged Democrats to support it. But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer immediately criticized the legislation, saying it was clear that the GOP bill “does not rise to the moment" and would provide less accountability than House Democrats' version.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized the bill as well, saying in a statement that the House version would “fundamentally and forever transform the culture of policing" but the Senate legislation would not.

“The Senate proposal of studies and reporting without transparency and accountability is inadequate,” Pelosi said.

As Senate Republicans released their 106-page legislation, the House Judiciary Committee was considering a much broader Democratic proposal before an expected House vote next week. That bill would limit legal protections for police, ban chokeholds and attempt to reduce racial profiling. It would also boost requirements for police body cameras and limit the transfer of military equipment to local jurisdictions.

The GOP legislation would beef up requirements for law enforcement to compile use-of-force reports under a new George Floyd and Walter Scott Notification Act, named for the Minnesota man whose May 25 death sparked worldwide protests over police violence, and Scott, a South Carolina man shot by police after a traffic stop in 2015. Scott is not related to the senator.

It would also establish the Breonna Taylor Notification Act to track “no-knock” warrants. The 26-year-old was killed this year after police in McConnell's home state of Kentucky used a no-knock warrant to enter her Louisville home.

Focusing on ending chokeholds, the legislation encourages agencies to do away with the practice or risk losing federal funds — but does not require them to do so. Many big city departments have long stopped the use. The legislation also provides funding for training to “de-escalate” situations and establish a “duty to intervene” protocol to prevent excessive force.

The GOP effort seeks to reach across the aisle to Democrats in several ways. It includes one long-sought bill to make lynching a federal hate crime and another to launch a study of the social status of black men and boys that has been touted by House Speaker Pelosi.

The Republican package — dubbed the “Just and Unifying Solutions To Invigorate Communities Everywhere Act of 2020” — also includes a bipartisan Senate proposal to establish a National Criminal Justice Commission Act and extends funding streams for various federal law enforcement programs, including the COPS program important to states.

The package includes a mix of other proposals, including tapping the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture to create a law enforcement training curriculum on “the history of racism in the United States.” Another closes a loophole to prohibit federal law enforcement officers from engaging in sexual acts with those being arrested or in custody.

Expenditures for the bill would be considered on an emergency basis, so as not to count against federal deficits.

The GOP proposal comes amid a crush of activity from Washington as President Donald Trump announced executive actions Tuesday to create a database of police misconduct.

At a Rose Garden event, he declared himself “committed to working with Congress on additional measures.”

___

Associated Press writers Jim Mustian and Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Boy Scouts introduce diversity badge in support of Black Lives Matter

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Boy Scouts of America have a new diversity and inclusion merit badge as part of their push to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

National

Pelosi requiring masks for lawmakers for House hearings

Updated: 1 hour ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is requiring that House members wear masks when attending committee hearings, an edict that comes amid spiking COVID-19 cases in many states.

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 1 hour ago
The pay hike affects roughly 275,000 Target workers, the company said.

Weather

Increasing Clouds Into The Afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon.

News

Men's Health Month

Updated: 1 hours ago
Men's Health Month

Latest News

News

Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney’s, including Taylor Co. location

Updated: 2 hours ago
The company is closing 137 stores, and sales are underway at these locations.

National

Facebook lets users turn off political ads, won’t block misinformation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost U.S. voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting.

National

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

Politics

Grimes endorses Booker in Democratic Senate race in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker has won a key endorsement from former statewide officeholder Alison Lundergan Grimes in Kentucky.

Weather

WATCH - Some Cloud Coverage This Afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Final city commissioner candidates previewed to discuss ‘today’s most talked about topics'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
We continue our coverage previewing the city commissioner candidates ahead of the November election. The candidates are touching on today’s most talked about topics from racial injustices to police reform.