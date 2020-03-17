Senate panel expands bill to help diabetics afford insulin

A state Senate panel has expanded a bill aimed at making insulin more affordable for Kentuckians relying on lifesaving insulin supplies.

The bill cleared the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee on Tuesday. It would limit out-of-pocket costs paid by many Kentuckians for insulin.

The committee added language to create an insulin assistance fund to help people struggling to afford the medication.

The bill now heads to the full Senate. If it passes there, it would return to the House.

