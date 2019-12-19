Senate passes anti-robocalls bill; Trump expected to sign

In this May 4, 2018, file photo a man talks on the phone in a hallway adorned with the palm tree-printed wallpaper at a hotel near the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. The Senate has passed a bill that cracks down on robocalls, a persistent and costly problem for Americans. The bill has already passed the House and now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By  | 
Updated: Thu 7:54 PM, Dec 19, 2019

(AP) - The Senate has passed a bill to crack down on robocalls, a persistent and costly problem for Americans.

The House already passed it, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it.

The bill requires phone companies to offer free call-blocking apps and verify that the number calling you is real.

That’s an issue since fraudsters fake numbers to look as though they’re coming from the IRS or others to trick you.

The bill also strengthens enforcement tools against robocallers.

It’s one of several measures that federal and state government and the telecom industry are taking to combat robocalls.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus