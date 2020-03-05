Senate passes measure to combat coronavirus outbreak

The Senate has passed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government's response.

The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy's decade-long expansion.

Thursday's sweeping vote sends the bill to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature.

The plan would more than triple the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House 10 days ago.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued the following statement regarding supplemental funding for the coronavirus:

"The Senate just passed nearly $7.8 billion in supplemental funding to fight the new coronavirus by an overwhelming bipartisan vote and sent it to President Trump’s desk.

"I applaud this package and was proud to support it. It provides targeted resources for a serious national response to a serious challenge.

"The majority of the supplemental resources will be directed to the Department of Health and Human Services. That includes billions of dollars in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and for the Infectious Diseases Rapid Response Fund.

"Importantly, we also made sure to fund state and local preparedness grants. The communities across our nation that will confront this virus need to know that Congress has their backs. I am proud this funding includes a minimum floor of more than $7 million in additional funding for my home state of Kentucky.

"In addition, our legislation directs surge resources to the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health. It provides billions to replenish medical supply stockpiles, to support community health centers, and to ensure that future vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics would be accessible to Americans. And it bolsters the Small Business Administration to help soften the blow on workers and job creators.

"This swift bipartisan action was only possible because members in both chambers put the actual needs of experts and healthcare professionals ahead of partisan posturing. I commend Chairman Shelby and Senator Leahy for leading the bipartisan talks on behalf of the Senate.

"I am particularly glad that House Democratic leadership walked away from a last-minute threat to hold up this funding unless we agreed to include a controversial provision of their so-called “Medicare for All” scheme in this legislation.

"Everyone agrees that potential treatments and vaccines will need to be accessible to Americans. But before an innovation can be widely accessible, it has to exist in the first place. Current law and existing federal programs already strike a balance between ensuring the affordability of vaccines and preserving the incentives that drive innovation. This is a moment when we need to empower and encourage our nation’s innovators, not create new hurdles by test-driving far-left proposals that could chill research and development. I am glad that common sense won the day and this timely funding moved forward without those ideological strings attached.

"COVID-19 is a new challenge that Americans will have to confront together. Fortunately, we are positioned to meet that challenge and are growing more ready every day.

"This bipartisan funding package was an important step and I am proud the Congress came together across party lines to deliver it so quickly."