Senate passes short-term spending bill without Sen. Paul amendment

The Senate has passed a short-term spending bill despite criticism from Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) of Bowling Green.

The government-wide bill will keep federal agencies running through December 20. Senators had until midnight Thursday to come to an agreement.

Sen. Paul wanted to amend the agreement, cutting all spending by 1% and putting the savings toward infrastructure.

The Senate voted 73 to 20 in favor of tabling Paul's amendment, going on to pass the bill with similar numbers.

President Trump signed the bill Thursday evening, giving negotiators time to address $1.4 trillion in unfinished appropriations bills.