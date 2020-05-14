Senator McConnell Announces Coronavirus Funding for Bowling Green

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday the City of Bowling Green received a $98,376 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). These federal resources, made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be used to assist Bowling Green with its coronavirus response efforts. Senator McConnell introduced the CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in American history, and led it to enactment in about a week.

The funding is being distributed by DOJ’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which allows local governments like Bowling Green to support efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in the area. The funding can be used for overtime pay for first responders, equipment for law enforcement and medical professionals, personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, and other coronavirus-related priorities.

To date, organizations in Bowling Green have received more than $14.4 million as a result of Senator McConnell’s CARES Act, including funding for the Bowling Green-Warren County Primary Care Center, Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport, Western Kentucky University, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, and the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

“The Senate took bold action to support communities battling the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud Bowling Green is receiving this vital assistance,” said Senator McConnell. “These federal resources can help Kentuckians on the front lines protect themselves while keeping families and communities safe. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly working to advance Kentucky’s priorities in the national discussion. I’m grateful to Kentucky first responders who are leading the effort to beat this virus and get back to normal.”

“Senator McConnell continues to make Kentucky a national priority in the response to the coronavirus, and I’m grateful we have someone of such importance delivering for us,” said Mayor Bruce Wilkerson. “Bowling Green’s brave healthcare workers and law enforcement professionals will greatly benefit from this aid as they keep our community safe.”

Senator McConnell’s CARES Act has made an $11 billion impact on Kentucky. The legislation has delivered $3.4 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities. Senator McConnell’s legislation also created the Paycheck Protection Program, which is helping 44,000 Kentucky small businesses access over $5.3 billion in loans to keep their lights on and employees on payroll. Kentucky families have also received more than $3.2 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.