Senator McConnell unveils Coronavirus Response Portal to assist Kentuckians

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Monday he created a Coronavirus Response Portal on his website to help Kentuckians who may have questions related to how the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will help their families, organizations, small businesses, and communities take advantage of the provisions in the legislation.

The portal can be accessed by Kentucky families and small businesses owners who may have questions related to unemployment insurance, low-interest federal loans, federal taxes and relief checks, federal grants, and assistance for Kentuckians traveling or living abroad.

“At my direction, the Senate stepped up to face this challenge presented by COVID-19. We passed a bold plan called the CARES Act to assist families, workers, small businesses and medical professionals. I hope the following resources will be helpful as your family, organization, small business or community takes advantage of the federal funding I helped make available,” Senator McConnell said. “We’ll win this fight against the Coronavirus because Americans continue finding creative ways to stand united—even if we have to stand six feet apart.”

Click here to be taken to the Coronavirus Response Portal.