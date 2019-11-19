Senator Mike Wilson recognized with 2019 ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities’ Award

State Senator Mike Wilson, of Bowling Green, received the "Friend of Kentucky Cities" award on Tuesday.

The Kentucky League of Cities presented the honor during the city's Board of Commissioners meeting.

It comes after Wilson sponsored Senate Bill 172 in this year's legislative session, which clarified language in a city audit bill from last year to streamline the process for cities across the state.

Founded in 1927, the Kentucky League of Cities is a membership association of more than 370 cities across the Commonwealth.

KLC says they give the award to legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state.