Senator Mitch McConnell addresses Senate legislation concerning COVID-19

Senator Mitch McConnell released the following statement concerning legislation about COVID-19:

"The Senate will convene Monday to continue work on crucial legislation for the American people.

First, we still need to receive the final version of the House’s coronavirus relief legislation. I commend Sec. Mnuchin for his hard work on this. I know Senators on both sides are carefully reviewing the details and are eager to act swiftly to help American workers, families, and small businesses navigate this challenging time.

Second, Senate Republicans feel strongly that this bill must only be the beginning of Congress’s efforts to support our nation’s economy and stand with American families.

I have spoken at length this weekend with the Chairmen of the Senate Finance Committee, the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, the Small Business Committee, the Appropriations Committee, the Banking Committee, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Aging Committee, and the Commerce Committee, among many other colleagues, about the next steps. It is clear that confronting this virus will take boldness, bipartisanship, and a comprehensive approach, including:

Further steps to directly help Americans overcome financial challenges in the weeks and months ahead;

Further significant steps to secure our nation’s economy, particularly Main Street small businesses;

And of course, further steps to ready our healthcare system and support medical professionals.

Discussions are already underway on these key pillars. The Senate is eager to work with the Administration and the House to deliver the solutions our nation deserves.

Third and separately, several important authorities that law enforcement use to defend our homeland and protect Americans are currently set to expire. The Senate will urgently consider the reauthorization and reform legislation which passed the House with a wide bipartisan majority and is endorsed by the Attorney General.

This new disease is challenging our great nation in unfamiliar ways. But we have overcome far greater challenges before. Those of us in elected office -- at all levels -- must continue to put partisanship aside and focus on our common work to serve the common good.”