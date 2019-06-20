Senate passes resolution to block arms sales to Saudi Arabia

The United States Senate passed two resolutions blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Those joint resolutions seek to block $8 billion in weapon sales and assistance for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Senator Rand Paul of Bowling Green spoke to the Senate shortly before they passed the bills.

"It's not like you're making shoes or apparel," Paul said. "It's not like selling watches. You're selling things that—when used properly—kill other people. They're deadly weapons."

The vote for Senate Joint Resolutions 36 and 38 was 53-45. Those in favor were mostly Democrats, along with Paul and six other Republicans.

Because those pieces of legislation are joint resolutions, they will also have to pass in the House of Representatives.

Last week, Paul introduced two other pieces of legislation dealing with arms sales in the Middle East. The Senate voted not to bring those to the floor.

