Senator Rand Paul attends round table discussion in Bowling Green

Senator Rand Paul stopped in Bowling Green Thursday for a round table discussion hosted by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

The discussion was centered around issues affecting industry in the region.

Paul addressed healthcare saying that "Medicare for all" doesn't fit the need for the approximately 180 billion people who have insurance. He said that Association Health Plans are the fix to healthcare.

On the topic of tariffs and China, Paul said trading with China was better than not trading with them. Negotiations between President Trump's administration and Beijing are ongoing as President Trump tries to cut the trade deficit with Chinna. In May, Trump increased tariffs on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods exported to the U.S. Paul added that he respected President Trump for trying to drive a deal, but that his advice would be to first get a deal, even if it's not a perfect one.

In response to the proposed tariffs on Mexico Paul said, "I think putting new tariffs on Mexican goods coming to the U.S. is a bad idea. I've been opposed to raising taxes on Americans and basically, a tariff, even though it's on goods coming in from Mexico, ends up being a tariff on American businesses." Recently, President Trump warned that he would impose a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods if Mexico doesn’t take action to limit the number of people crossing the U.S./Mexico border.

Paul said it is an estimated 17 billion dollar increase in taxes on American businesses if the tariff were to be imposed. He added in Kentucky there are farmers and automobile parts imported and exported with Mexico and the tariffs could hurt the state.

Paul discussed workforce development with 13 News saying, "Every day that is the biggest problem I hear in Kentucky, can't find enough workers. Yesterday, I met with some of the home builders in Washington and they've actually started a school in Lexington to train people." Paul stressed the importance of trade jobs and trade job training adding, "I think one of the messages we need to tell our young people is that you can have a very good career, well-paying career as a welder, electrician, carpenter."

Paul said he is working hard in Washington D.C. to ensure the best for Kentucky.