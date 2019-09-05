Senator Rand Paul holds annual U.S. Service Academy Information Fair

Senator Rand Paul held his annual U.S. Service Academy Information Fair at Western Kentucky University's Knicely Conference Center Thursday evening.

The event provides interested students and parents with an opportunity to learn more about the U.S. Military, Naval, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marine Academies, as well as the Academy Nomination process.

Representatives from all academies were available to answer any questions students and parents may have.

Organizers say applying to each branch is tough and this provides students an opportunity to get their foot in the door.

"I'm a graduate of their Air Force Academy and I can tell you from personal experience it is a difficult process so there's a mystique to it, events like this help take away that mystique and allow them to really understand what each academy can offer," said State Director, Rob Givens.

Organizers say one piece of advice for anyone applying to a service branch is to make sure you meet every deadline.

Those in attendance who are part of the military say the event allows them to see how dedicated young men and women are to serving the country.

