Senator Rand Paul introduces resolution to block sale of weapons to Bahrain and Qatar

Joint resolution 20 would block the sale of weapons to Bahrain and Qatar.

The senate voted not to bring it to the floor 56-43. Paul said U.S. Arms sales in the Middle East contribute to human rights violations.

"How insulting, our brave soldiers are sent over there risking life and limb. And we're supplying arms to the enemy." said Paul.

The Trump administration released a statement saying the president would veto the resolution it it came to pass because operations on Bahrain help counter terrorist forces in the area.

"I will continue to stand by my pledge to increase transparency and accessibility in the U.S. Senate," Sen. Paul said. "Too often in Congress, legislation is shoved through without hearings, amendments or debate. This bill would ensure that Congressional members are provided ample time to read all legislation before requiring a vote. If we are to answer to the American people, it is imperative we pay close attention to the legislation we pass."