Senator Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19

The Office of Senator Rand Paul has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Paul's Deputy Chief of Staff, Sergio Gor says he is feeling fine and in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

Paul was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarentine period ends.

Gor says the D.C. office began working remotely ten days ago, so no one has been in contact with Senator Paul since that time.