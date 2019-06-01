Senator Whitney Westerfield files for Supreme Court in Kentucky's 1st District

State Senator Whitney Westerfield announced Friday on his Twitter account that he will be running for the District 1 seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Westerfield has launched a campaign to "uphold the constitution and defend the rule of law in Western Kentucky."

The 1st District is comprised of Allen, Ballard, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Lyon, Marshal, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, and Webster.

"The Supreme Court of Kentucky is the court of last resort in our Commonwealth. We cannot afford to let passion or prejudice cloud our judgement at this level. We trust the Supreme Court to uphold and defend the rule of law and that is precisely what I commit to do as Kentucky's next 1st District Justice," said Westerfield.

Westerfield has served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committe since his first election to the Senate in 2012.

Kentucky's nonpartisan judicial elections will take place in the statewide general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.