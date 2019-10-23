Sentencing for Timothy Madden begins in Allen County

The sentencing phase for the Scottsville man accused of killing and raping a 7-year-old girl in 2015 started Allen Circuit Court Wednesday morning.

The Commonwealth's Attorney started the day by questioning Kentucky State Police Detective Wes Medley. He is providing the commonwealth with details about the day of Gabbi Doolin’s murder.

On August 24 Madden pleaded guilty to Gabbi Doolin's murder and kidnapping and entered an alford plea for rape and sodomy.

Gabbi Doolin was killed on November 14, 2015 at a youth football game on the campus of Allen County-Scottsville High School after being reported missing for only thirty minutes. Doolin was found in a creek near the football field by police.

Madden was arrested a week later after police confirmed DNA at the crime scene.

13 News is in the courtroom in Allen County and we will be updating this story with more information.

