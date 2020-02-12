Sentencing scheduled after guilty plea in connection to overdose death

A man charged with possessing and distributing heroin after a woman died of an overdose is changing his plea to guilty.

According to court documents, Damone Domonique Bell agreed to plead guilty to distribution of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of fentanyl and heroin. According to the plea agreement, 14 years in prison is the recommended sentence.

In August of 2018 Bell was accused of selling Kaitlin McKinney and Logan Cesler heroin.

Police found McKinney unresponsive beside a vehicle and efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

The Medical Examiner's report showed McKinney died of fentanyl intoxication.

Sentencing for Bell is scheduled for June 9, 2020.

