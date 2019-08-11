Serenity Salon gives free back-to-school hair cuts

Serenity Salon and Spa opened its doors for a few hours today to give kids in Glasgow free haircuts before they return to school.

This is the second year the salon has opened their doors for the free hair cuts. Where years prior they would give the free haircuts at the back-to-school- bash.

The turnout doubled in numbers this year from last year. Only around 50 kids showed up the previous year and over 120 kids were on the list for this year with an hour of the event left.

Kids were waiting in lines around the salon waiting for their chance to get in a chair to get a fresh new look for the upcoming school year.

Jennifer Bailey the owner of Serenity Spa said "I always say that a volunteers heart is the biggest heart and it is just our place to use our talent which is giving the free haircuts here at Serenity to the people that need those."

From the kids receiving a completely new hair style to just a trim or buzz off the edges. They will be starting off the school year in style.

Serenity Salon is always out in the community giving back. They plan to give out more free haircuts in the future to find out when click here for more information.

