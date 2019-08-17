Serving Up A Sizzling Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, August 17, 2019

Expect the sweat to continue as we head into Sunday. More sunshine and we will climb to around 96° with high humidity sending "feels like" readings into the triple digits. Stay hydrated while working or playing outdoors this weekend. Temps stay toasty well into the next week, although there could be some brief relief with widely scattered shower/storm chances each day Monday through Thursday with the best chance Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 95, Low 70, winds S-6

SUNDAY: Sunny, Very Hot and Humid

High 96, Low 72, winds SW-6

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated T/Shower Possible

High 94, Low 71, winds SW-5

