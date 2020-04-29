Seven Financial Dos and Don’ts for those worried about job loss

7 Financial Dos and Don’ts for those worried about job loss

For those that haven’t lost their jobs from the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re likely concerned it could happen.

A leading site in credit card ratings compiled seven steps consumers can follow to ease the financial burden if their job is in jeopardy:

-Pay down debt while you can - this is easier said than done, but if there's ever a time, it's now, while you still have an income.

-Add to your emergency fund - having one is vital when you're unemployed, so add to it if possible to help make ends meet in the event of a job loss.

-Check your eligibility for a 0% APR credit card - many cards offer new holders an introductory period of 0% interest on purchases. If you think you’ll need a few months of paying regular expenses before getting back on your feet, a 0% offer could save significant amounts of money allowing time to find a new job and pay off debt before interest charges set in.

-Transfer your balance to a low-APR card - if you can roll over your existing credit card debt to a card with an introductory 0% interest rate, it can give you time to catch your breath by not having to pay as much of a monthly balance. There are options with intro balance transfer offers as long as 18, or even 21 months.

-Don't tell your credit card issuer you've lost your job - once you hint that your job is in trouble or nonexistent, you could find your credit line reduced or even your interest rate raised. If the job loss is temporary – perhaps you’ve just been furloughed during the COVID-19 restrictions - and you feel you’ll be able to manage your credit, the bank won't care as long as you stay current on payments.

-Don't use your credit cards to maintain your current lifestyle - it’s worth noting that credit cards should only be used for emergencies and necessities.

-Don't use your credit cards for a cash advance - credit card cash advances are almost never a good idea. The interest rates are often higher than those for regular purchases and the interest begins accruing immediately rather than after a grace period like it does for purchases.

