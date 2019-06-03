Seven year old Edmonson County boy receives medal for saving grandfather's life

The Edmonson County Sheriff's Department is honoring seven-year-old Logan Powell for his quick thinking that saved his grandfather's life.

About two weeks ago on the way home from Powell's baseball game his grandfather, Leroy Childress, pulled over to look for arrowheads in a cornfield.

Shortly after wandering around, Childress collapsed and Powell quickly got his grandfather's cell phone and called family for help.

The sheriff's department honored Powell with a certificate of appreciation and a medal.

When 13 News asked Powell how it felt wearing the medal around his neck he said, "I actually don't have an explanation for that."

Powell gave Sheriff Shane Doyle a big hug and thanked those with the sheriff's department.

Powell said he wants to wear the medal on his first day of second grade.

His grandfather is at home still recovering, but is doing much better.