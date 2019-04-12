Seventh Inning Rally Spurs Hot Rods To 5-2 Win

The Bowling Green Hot Rods broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-2, snapping a three-game losing streak on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods improved to 4-5 in taking the opening game of the three-game series and will play the second game of the set on Saturday with a 6:35 PM first pitch.

Ft. Wayne struck first, as Michael Plassmeyer ran into trouble in the second, clipping Dwanya Williams-Sutton with a pitch to begin the inning. Blake Hunt followed with an RBI double to left to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead. Plassmeyer got out of the inning thanks to a line-drive double play to limit the damage. The TinCaps doubled that lead an inning later as Lee Solomon deposited the first pitch of the inning over the left field wall for a solo home run, making it a 2-0 TinCaps lead.

The Hot Rods immediately responded against TinCaps starter Joey Cantillo, as Jake Palomaki drew a walk with one out in the bottom of the third, then Gregorio muscled up on a 0-2 pitch and deposited it over the right field wall to tie the game at two apiece, his second home run of the season. Plassmeyer settled down and finished his outing with a pair of scoreless innings, retiring the final five batters he faced.

The winning rally began with Osmy Gregorio lining a one-out double to right, then stealing third with two outs. He scampered home with the go-ahead run as ball four to Grant Witherspoon was also a wild pitch, giving the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead. Kaleo Johnson then worked a full count and provided the Hot Rods with some useful insurance by rifling a two-run double to left-center field, plating Chris Betts and Witherspoon to extend the margin to 5-2 in a Hot Rods victory.

Plassmeyer worked 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out four and walking a pair. Justin Marsden (1-0) came out of the bullpen to throw 3.0 hitless innings in his season debut, striking out a pair in earning his first win of the season. Cristofer Ogando tossed a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to nail down his second save of the season.