Several Arctic Blasts Coming Our Way

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, November 8, 2019

Friday looks frigid, with wind chills as low as the teens at times! At least sunshine returns for the end of the week and sticks around for Saturday's Veterans Day Parade, 10am in downtown Bowling Green. Another shot of unseasonably cold - maybe even record cold air arrives early next week. Veterans Day will start wet and mild but end with rain changing to snow by evening. Some minor accumulation and impact on travel is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday, readings may run as much as 25° below normal with near-record cold daytime highs in the 30s and nighttime temps in the teens!

FRIDAY: Sunny but Unseasonably Cold

High 40, Low 25, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Mild

High 52, Low 33, winds SW-11

SUNDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Warmer

High 60, Low 40, winds SW-13

